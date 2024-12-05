Troops Deactivate Illegal Bunkering Sanctuaries, Recover Over 1.2 Million Litres Of Stolen Products

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies have increased the rhythm of the ongoing anti illegal bunkering operations across the Niger Delta Region, with visible operational footprints.

In a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director , Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma said the operations which were conducted from 25 November – 1 December 2024 led to the deactivation of over 56 illegal oil bunkering sanctuaries, 88 cooking drums, 20 boats as well as the recovery of over 1.2 Million litres of stolen crude.

Others included the arrest of 17 suspected oil thieves, interception of seven vehicles, discovery of six illegal connection points and destruction of five motorcycles used for perpetrating economic sabotage across the region.

In Bayelsa State, at an abandoned Oando wellhead situated in Okordia Forest, Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA), 15 illegal refining sites were deactivated with over 755,000 litres of stolen crude as well as over 53,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) recovered. Similarly, around Biseni Forest also in Yenagoa LGA, 12 illegal refining sites with over 34,000 litres of stolen crude as well 5,500 litres of illegally refined AGO were confiscated.

In a related development in Rivers State, around Kula I, general area in Akuku-Toru LGA, troops discovered one illegal connection on 36 inches Government pipeline, with three inches hose connected on it, used as a loading point by oil thieves.

This was in addition to a ground reservoir of 80 by 80 tarpaulin stocked with over 100,000 litres of stolen products recovered during the operations.

The operation was also extended to Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, where an abandoned truck ladened with 35,000 litres of stolen crude stocked in a fabricated tank and concealed with bags of sawdust was uncovered. Relatedly, around Bakana and Buguma general area in Degema LGA, eight illegal refining sites with over 27,000 litres of stolen crude were confiscated.

Three wooden boats, one fibre speed boat, several pots of different sizes, two receiver containing AGO and a local boat with over 12,000 litres of stolen were intercepted.

The operation also led to the arrest of three suspected oil thieves in connection to the economic sabotage.

Also in Bukuma community in Degema LGA, one illegal refining site, a reservoir with over 5,000 litres of stolen crude was dismantled.

While, at Imo River, eleven illegal refining sites, 88 cooking drums, 26 metal container receivers, 14 plastic tanks, eleven boats, four pumping machines with over 42, 500 litres of stolen crude were recovered with three suspects arrested.

Around Obiafu Oil Field, several vehicles were intercepted with over 5500 litres of stolen products recovered.

Similarly, in Delta State, troops pursued economic saboteurs to Ugo Community in Orhionwon LGA of Edo State, where one suspected oil thief was arrested.

He subsequently led troops to a bunkering site. Enroute the site, troops discovered a stationary Toyota Sequoia Jeep with Reg No Edo WWR 896 JU, loaded with sacks meant for stealing products.

Further combing of the area, led to the discovery of a storage filled with stolen crude as well as over 200 sacks filled with over 40,000 litres of stolen products.

At Yeye general area in Warri South LGA, one active illegal refining site, two ovens containing substance suspected to be over 2,000 liters illegally refined AGO were confiscated. Additionally, one Yamaha outboard engine with four suspected oil thieves arrested.

While in Akwa Ibom, troops acting on credible intelligence, intercepted several drums of estimated to be over 5,580 litres of petroleum motor spirit at Enwang Bridge in Mbo LGA.

The products were being prepared for onwa TVrd smuggling to a neighbouring country. The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, while commending troops for the huge operational successes recorded, reassured that the ongoing onslaught against illegal oil bunkering would be sustained. This, he averred is aimed at securing all critical national infrastructures within the Division’s Area of Responsibility.