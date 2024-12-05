Gov Fubara To Commission, Flag-off New Projects

…Inaugurates Bori Internal Roads, December 17

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has embarked on an ambitious schedule of project commissioning and flag-offs aimed at advancing infrastructure and security across the state.

According to the schedule, the activities will commence on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, with the commissioning of the reconstructed Okehi-Umuola-Eberi Link Road, a critical route expected to enhance connectivity for residents and businesses in the area.

On Friday, December 6, 2024, the governor will unveil the newly completed Government Secondary School, Ahoada, a significant investment in education aimed at improving learning facilities for students.

The following week, on Monday, December 9, 2024, attention will shift to strengthening security in the state as Governor Fubara commissions state-of-the-art security surveillance gunboats. These boats are expected to bolster efforts to maintain peace and combat crime along the waterways.

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, the spotlight will be on the Rumuolumeni community as the rehabilitated Okocha Road and its spurs are formally commissioned, providing smoother access for commuters and enhancing local infrastructure.

The series of inaugurations continues on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, with the commissioning of two reconstructed blocks of flats in a prototype building for the Nigerian Airforce (NAF).

This project underscores the administration’s commitment to supporting national security institutions and improving their operational facilities.

These initiatives will also set the stage for the December 17, 2024 commissioning of the Bori Internal Roads, a project eagerly anticipated to bring significant relief to residents by easing traffic and boosting economic activities in the area.

Governor Fubara’s determined focus on infrastructure development is being widely hailed as a transformative step for Rivers State.