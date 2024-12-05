Native Doctor Injures Self In Failed Bulletproof Charm Experiment

The FCT Police Command said on Saturday that a herbalist who tried to test himself against a gun has sustained life-threatening injuries.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Josephine Adeh said, “On November 23, 2024, an alarming incident unfolded in Kuchibuyi Village that drew the attention of the FCT Police Command.

“A distress call from Shandam Michael reported a shocking event involving Ismail Usman, a local herbalist known for his unconventional methods.

“In a misguided attempt to test the effectiveness of a self-made ‘bulletproof’ charm, Usman shot himself in the stomach with a shotgun.

“Unfortunately, the charm failed to protect him, resulting in life-threatening injuries. Officers from the Byazhin Division responded swiftly, arriving at the scene to find Usman in critical condition.

“He was quickly transported to Kubwa General Hospital for emergency treatment and later transferred to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital for further care.

“In the aftermath, police conducted a thorough search of Usman’s home, recovering the homemade gun and an array of charms used in his reckless experiment.

“Investigations are ongoing, and Usman is expected to face charges for unlawful possession of firearms and attempted suicide under Section 231 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

“Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Olatunji Disu, condemned the incident, highlighting the dangers associated with illegal firearms.

“This situation illustrates the serious risks of engaging in reckless behavior. We strongly advise the community to avoid such dangerous practices.”

SP Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command, stressed the importance of community vigilance.

“It’s crucial for residents to look out for one another and report any suspicious activities” As investigations continue, the police remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.