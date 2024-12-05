Rivers Police Command Detains Man, Investigates Death Of Female Lover

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested and detained a man simply identified as Peter from Benue State over death of his female lover simply identified as Mummy from Ogoni extraction of Rivers State in his house at Off Ikom street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko in response to enquiry by our reporter said the man is being detained at Nkpolu Divisional Police headquarters, Mile 3 and investigation is ongoing while the corpse of the deceased have been retrieved.

We learnt that the female lover who deals on Okro at Bishop Okoye line in Mile 3 Market reportedly visited Mr Peter in his house last week Thursday night to pass the night.

We gathered that Mr Peter suddenly raised alarm early morning Friday which attracted his neighbours who upon arrival discovered that the woman has passed on.

Our source disclosed that the neighbours informed the Police who came to the scene, arrested Peter and retrieved the corpse of the female lover.

The cause of the death of ‘Mumny’ is yet to be ascertained as at time of filing the report.