Khana Council Administrator Tours Troubled Communities In LGA

The Administrator of Khana Local Government Area, Professor Barinedum Michael Nwibere today embarked on an investigative tour of some crisis-hit communities within the LGA, bringing a message of hope and assurance to the affected residents.

During his visit to Nyowii community, where two young men Mr. Lekia Sam and Mr. Saro Gbosi were brutally murdered on Tuesday, April 11, 2025, Prof. Nwibere expressed deep regret over the resurgence of gang-related violence in the area.

Addressing grieving residents who were visibly shaken and fearful of possible reprisal attacks, the Council Administrator reassured them of his administration’s unwavering commitment to justice.

He vowed that all those responsible for the heinous act would be apprehended and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

To this end, Prof. Nwibere announced a bounty of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) for any credible information leading to the arrest of the assailants.

In a significant stopover, the Administrator visited the Palace of His Royal Majesty, King (Dr.) Suanu T.Y. Baridam of Kasimene Bangha Kingdom, located in Luumene Bangha. Coincidentally, the monarch was holding a meeting with youth leaders from across the Nyokhana Kingdom at the time of the visit.

His Royal Majesty seized the opportunity to appeal for increased security presence across Nyokhana and called on the Administrator to adopt an inclusive approach to governance that embraces all stakeholders.

Responding, Prof. Nwibere reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to the peace, security, and general welfare of the people of Khana LGA.

He appealed to the youths for their cooperation, noting that meaningful development can only take place in an atmosphere of peace.

He also issued a stern warning that his administration would deal decisively with anyone found instigating or participating in any form of unrest.

Earlier in the day, the Council Administrator inspected two damaged transformers located at Faith-way Junction and Cathedral Court Road.

He pledged to ensure their prompt repair to improve electricity supply and ease the hardship faced by residents in the affected areas.