Bayelsa Welcomes ANAN Members as Neminebor Reflects on Association’s Achievements

The National President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Chief (Dr) James Erekare Neminebor, has lauded the peaceful and collaborative atmosphere within the organization since he assumed office two years ago.

Speaking during the 2nd session of the 2025 Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (MCPD) programme in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Sunday, Neminebor highlighted the significant progress made by the association during his tenure.

He expressed pride in the absence of conflicts during council meetings, stating, “For 24 months, we have had no cause to exchange blows at council meetings.” This unity, he emphasized, has been crucial in fostering a productive environment for members.

Acknowledging the support from his council, Neminebor urged members to extend their commitment to the incoming President. “We are moving collectively. It’s not just a Bayelsa thing; it’s for the whole Nigerian ANAN accountants,” he affirmed.

Recently appointed as an Associate Professor by ANAN University, Neminebor encouraged attendees to embrace collaboration as they engage in professional development activities throughout the event, which runs until Thursday.

He also welcomed participants to the picturesque Bayelsa State, describing it as “a state of aquatic splendor.”

As the MCPD Programme unfolds, Neminebor’s focus on harmony and teamwork continues to resonate, reinforcing a culture of cooperation within the association.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Chairman of ANAN in Bayelsa State, Prince Tenbebelakumo Omotete Amgbare, expressed gratitude to the National President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Dr. James Neminebor, FNAN, for approving Bayelsa to host the second session of the MCPD for 2025.

He emphasized that this decision reflects the love and unity within the association.

Amgbare stressed the importance of welcoming the ANAN members to Bayelsa, a state he described as a “glory of all lands” and a place filled with love and concern for one another.

He encouraged participants to feel at home and to accept the hospitality offered, noting that the state embodies a spirit of camaraderie.

He concluded with a prayer for guidance throughout the special program, wishing everyone a warm welcome and blessings.

Highlight of the event was a thrilling cultural performances by the Japhet Dance Club of Amasoma, Bayelsa State.