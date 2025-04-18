News

Apostolic Administrator Appointed For Port Harcourt Diocese, As Bishop Etokudoh Retires

Etokudoh and Patrick Eluke

Bishop Patrick Eluke Appointed Apostolic Administrator of Port Harcourt Diocese, As Bishop Camillus Etokudoh Retires. The Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, Archbishop Michael Francis Crotty, made the announcement today, Wednesday, 9 April 2025, during the Holy Mass at the Corpus et Sanguis Christi Cathedral, Port Harcourt, during his 3-day pastoral visit to the diocese.

The Holy Father, Pope Francis, has accepted the resignation from the erstwhile Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, His Lordship Most Rev. Dr. Camillus Archibong Etokudoh, who in August 2024 attained the canonical retirement age of 75.

Consequently, the Auxiliary Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev Dr Patrick Eluke, has been appointed as the Apostolic Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt. By this appointment, Bishop Eluke, who has been the Auxiliary Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, takes over the responsibilities of administratively managing the diocese in the interim, pending the appointment of a substantive bishop for the diocese.

