Kidnappers Pastor Freed, Ransom Bearer Grabbed

A shocking twist has emerged in the abduction case of Pastor Samson Ndah Ali of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Mararaba Aboro, in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, as the cleric was released while the church official who delivered the ransom was taken hostage.

Pastor Ali, aged 30, was abducted from his residence in the early hours of April 8, barely two weeks after his assignment to the church. His captors had initially demanded a ransom of ₦100 million for his release.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the church’s financial secretary, Yusuf Shehu Ambi, who went to deliver an undisclosed amount believed to be part of the ransom, was instead detained by the kidnappers.

“The pastor was freed, but the kidnappers decided to detain the man who brought the ransom. We don’t know why, and the community is in shock,” a source told the newspaper.

The development has left members of the church and the wider community deeply unsettled. While they rejoiced at the release of Pastor Ali, fear and confusion have now gripped them over Ambi’s fate. As of the time of this report, no explanation has been given by the abductors for their decision to hold back the elderly church official, and his whereabouts remain unknown.