Congratulations To Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club – RSG

The Rivers State Government has congratulated the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club on their qualification for the playoffs in the prestigious Basket Africa League in South Africa. This achievement is a testament to the team’s dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent, declared the state government.

As the team prepares to take on the best of Africa’s basketball, we urge the players, coaches, and management to remain unrelenting in their pursuit for glory. We have no doubt that your passion, skill, and determination will inspire the nation and bring pride to Rivers State.

The Rivers State Government assured the team of its unwavering support and commitment to nurturing and promoting sports excellence in the state. We will continue to provide the necessary resources and infrastructure to enable our athletes to excel locally and internationally.

We charge the team to fly the Rivers State flag high, showcase their skills and make the state proud. We wish them the very best as they embark on this exciting journey.

To the people of Rivers State, we celebrate this achievement and encourage everyone to rally behind our team. Your support and encouragement will undoubtedly fuel their quest for greatness. Once again, congratulations to the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club. May your dreams be fulfilled, and may you bring glory to our great State and Country, Nigeria.