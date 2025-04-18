News

Wike’s Supporters Postpone Bayelsa Rally

Supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in Bayelsa State have postponed the planned rally and official launch of their political group, ‘New Associates,’ which was initially scheduled for Saturday, April 12, in Yenagoa.

The event, organized in support of the FCT Minister, also aimed to express gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing Bayelsa indigenes to various political positions across the country.

However, the state government opposed the rally, and earlier in the week, a Bayelsa State High Court issued an order restraining the group from holding the event.

At the same time, supporters of Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, had scheduled a Pro-Diri rally for the same date, location, and time.

To avoid potential conflict or violence between the two camps, the Pro-Wike organizers chose to postpone their rally. Speaking to journalists on Friday in Yenagoa, the lead convener of the Pro-Wike event, George Turnah, along with members of the New Associates group, announced the decision to reschedule their rally for April 26, to prevent any possible confrontation with supporters of Governor Diri.

