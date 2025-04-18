Auntie Ngozi Dike Leads Red House to Glory

…As UISS Concludes 5th Inter-house Sports Showdown

The Red House of Uniport International Secondary School emerged victorious at the 5th Interhouse Sports Competition held at the University of Port Harcourt Sports Complex on March 28, 2025.

Addressing reporters during the presentation of the trophy at UISS, Nkpoli-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt on Friday, the House Mistress of the victorious Red House, Auntie Ngozi Dike expressed excitement over the win, stating, “I am always a winner,” and emphasized her commitment to the team’s success.

Dike shared that she invested her personal resources into preparing the team, including hiring a sports expert to train the students in matching and running techniques.

Her efforts paid off, as standout athletes Emeka Success and Nathan excelled in various events, leading Red House to dominate both track and field, as well as the match past.

Despite the challenges posed by the current economic climate, which affected student participation and uniform costs, Dike noted that the competition retained its spirit.

She urged parents to support their children’s involvement in sports, highlighting its potential to pave the way for future opportunities, citing successful athletes like Kanu Nwankwo and Finidi George as inspirations. Dike concluded with a call to action for parents: “Sports is not a waste of time. It is an essential part of extracurricular activities and keeps us fit. We should always encourage our children to participate.”