George Nwaeke: “We’re Being Tortured, Coerced by Politicians, Security Agencies To Rewrite Our Story”, Victims Allege

In a stunning revelation that has further deepened the political turmoil in Rivers State, three key figures—Chime Ezebalike, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, and MacPherson Olimini—have come forward with explosive allegations of torture, coercion, and political persecution.

Briefing the press in Port Harcourt on Monday, Chime Ezebalike who read the statement on behalf of the others, claimed they were forced by both security operatives and political actors to falsely implicate Government House Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie as the sponsor or mastermind of the fire incident at the Assembly complex as a follow up to former Head of Service, George Nwaeke’s press briefing in Abuja.

Ezebalike, speaking on behalf of Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, MacPherson Olimini and Prince Lukman Oladele, the group said their nightmare began in December 2023 when they were arbitrarily arrested and thrown into detention.

According to Ezebalike, what followed was a harrowing six-month ordeal in Kuje Correctional Facility marked by psychological torture, denial of legal representation, and relentless pressure to fabricate testimonies.

“For 6 to 8 months we endured an unjust, harrowing experience in the hands of security agencies and political actors. Our offence was because we refused to frame individuals—including the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie—as masterminds behind the Rivers State House of Assembly inferno”, he said.

“We were told to rewrite our story—to name names, to invent narratives, and to betray the truth. They wanted to destroy Edison Ehie by any means necessary,” Ezebaliike alleged.

He revealed that the charges leveled against them mysteriously ballooned from three to seven, only to be completely dropped in November 2024 without explanation.

The group warned that their experience was not an isolated case, but part of a disturbing pattern where security agencies are being weaponized for political warfare, urging Nigerians, civil society groups, and the international community to speak up against such abuse of state power.

“We were blindfolded and taken to the Federal-Intelligence Response Team (F-IRT) unit along the Eastern Bypass in Port Harcourt, under the false pretense that the vehicle we were travelling in was stolen.

“It was later revealed that this was a ruse intended to force us into implicating Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie in three serious allegations: the murder of Supol Bako Angbashim, an assassination attempt on Hon. Martins Amaewhule, and the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex.

“We endured this for the sake of truth,” Ezebalike said solemnly. “No Nigerian should suffer for refusing to lie. If this continues unchecked, justice and democracy in our country will be nothing but empty words.”

Their message was clear: they will not be silenced, and they intend to pursue justice—not only for themselves but for the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy.