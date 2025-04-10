Nwaeke’s Allegations: Court Bars Police, DSS From Arresting Hon Ehie

The High Court in Rivers State Holden at Port Harcourt has restrained the Nigerian Police and Department of State Security (DSS) from arresting or inviting for questioning, Hon Edison Ehie, Rivers State Chief of Staff over allegations made against him by immediate past Rivers Head of Service, Dr George Nwaeke.

Presiding Justice I.P. C. Igwe gave the injunction in a ruling on Suit NO: PHC/1113/CS/2025 filed by Ehie as Claimant/Applicant against Inspector-General Of Police, Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, The Nigeria Police Force, Police Service Commission, the Director-General, SSS, Rivers State Director, SSS and the SSS as Defendant/Respondents.

Upon the Motion for Hearing and Determination before the State High Court 14, Justice Igwe after hearing Damian Okoro (SAN), Counsel for Ehie then ordered, “That an order of interim injunction be and is hereby issued restraining the Defendants by selves or by their agents, servants, assigns, privies or whosoever from further inviting, demanding appearance of the Claimant at their respective offices in Abuja or anywhere else or harassing, intimidating, arresting or detaining the Claimant in connection with the alleged arson on the hallowed Chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly which occurred on 29th October, 2023 on account of statement made on or about 27th March, 2025 or thereafter or however by Dr. George Nwaeke, former Head of Service of the Government of Rivers State or on account of any statement made by anyone whosoever, wheresoever or when soever pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.

“That leave be and is hereby granted to the Claimants to issue and serve the Writ of Summons and all other relevant processes in this suit for service on the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th Defendants out of jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory through their respective addresses as stated in the motion paper, namely: 1st and 3rd Defendants: Louis Edet House, Area II, Garki, Abuja. 4th Defendant: Through the Chairman, Police Service Commission, Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja, FCT. 6th and 7th Defendants: National Headquarters, Yellow House, Aso Drive, Maitama, Abuja.

“That the Writ and its accompanying processes shall in line with Section 98 of the Sheriffs and Civil Procedures Act be marked as a concurrent writ for service out of jurisdiction in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“That It is further ordered that leave be and is hereby also granted to the Claimant to serve the Writ of Summons and all other relevant processes in this suit on the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th Defendants by substituted means to wit: by post through Red Star Express Courier Service to the said 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th Defendants’ Addresses at Abuja in their respective addresses as stated in the motion papers and filing in Court evidence of such post and delivery of the said processes.

“That both parties are hereby directed to maintain the status quo ante litem as at 30 March, 2025 pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction. “That the Claimant shall enter into an undertaking in the sum of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira) only, to indemnify the Defendants if the substantive motion turns out to be frivolous. That the substantive case is adjourned to 30th April, 2025 for the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.”