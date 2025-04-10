Wike Commissions Another Solar-Powered Market In Abuja

Twenty-four hours after commissioning Abuja’s first solar-powered market, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has launched yet another solar-powered market in the FCT.

Commissioned by the FCT Minister, the Kugbo International Market comprises of 5,200 stalls, attracting approximately 20,000 visitors daily, 20 warehouses -underground warehouses – 20 coldrooms, 10 restaurants, banks, clinic, police and fire service stations and others.

Recall that the Minister had on Friday commissioned the Utako Farmers Market.

Speaking on Saturday at commissioning ceremony of the first phase of the Kugbo International Market with 1,600 shops, Wike expressed optimism that it will significantly contribute to both local and national economic growth through enhanced trade and commercial activities.

Built as Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL) and Mesotho Group Limited, under a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement, the Minister said the international market is a testament to what can be achieved when public and private sectors collaborate with purpose.

According to him, the market is more than a trading hub, stressing that “It is a thriving ecosystem designed to support businesses, empower entrepreneurs, create jobs, and attract both local and international investors”.

Represented by the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, he said the international market will promote local and national economies through increased trade and commerce.

“It will generate revenue for the government through taxes, levies, and other charges; and more importantly, provide employment opportunities for a wide range of people — from traders and artisans to logistics providers in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR,” Wike added.

The Minister praised Ambassador Maureen Tamuno’s leadership of Abuja Investments Company Limited for driving economic growth in the FCT, stressing that under her guidance, AICL has been instrumental in fostering strategic investments, promoting partnerships, and showcasing Abuja’s vast investment potential.

He was upbeat that the facility will serve as a catalyst for commercial activity, offering modern facilities, secure spaces, and a platform for businesses to expand and compete globally.

In her remarks, Group Managing Director, Abuja Investments Company Limited, Amb. Maureen Tamuno lauded the FCT Minister for his dedication to transforming Abuja into a world-class city.

She also commended his visionary leadership and commitment to creating a thriving business and investment hub in the Federal Capital Territory.

Amb. Tamuno said under his administration, Abuja has seen significant development, with initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth, improving infrastructure and promoting sustainable investment.

“We commission this project today under the guidance and leadership of the Honourable Minister of FCT, His Excellency Barrister Nyesom Wike. We want touse this medium to applaud him for his visionary and unwavering commitment to making Abuja a world-class city,” he said.