Prof. Okey Onuchuku Applauds Wife’s Inspirational Prayers

“…She Is Major Source Of My Inner Strength”

The Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku has urged all to thank his wife, also IAUE Women Association President (UEWA) Mrs Chika Onuchuku for being a dependable ally.

Speaking on Friday April 4, 2025 at the University Auditorium during his 60th birthday celebration which was also used to unveil, present and launch the book “ Perspectives on Nigeria’s Development. Essays in Honour of Okechuku Onuchuku” and the laying of foundation stone for the Okechuku Onuchuku Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies, the Diamond Jubilee celebrant explained that even though he has Pastors who pray for him, the unwavering support and prayers of his wife have been the foundation and source of his strength.

He described her faith in God for all his daunting challenges as inspirational with her prayers acting like a soothing balm to his soul and lifting him up in times of trouble or struggles. The Vice Chancellor remarked that even when he sometimes tries to give worry or give up, Mrs Chika stands like a pillar reminding him to always look upwards to God to fight all his battles.

He described her as his rock and world and expressed gratitude to God for blessing him with such a wonderful wife.

On the book “Perspectives on Nigeria’s Development: Essays in Honour of Okechuku Onuchuku”, the Vice Chancellor stated that the two volume book with over 70 contributors covers all sectors of life like the Economy, Politics, Religion, Arts and useful to these disciplines.

He reiterated that the book will assist policy makers get to the right direction and also a handy academic material for researchers.

In his address, the Associate Dean, Postgraduate school Professor Chibuzor Nwobueze remarked that the day is not only to celebrate the diamond jubilee birthday of the Vice Chancellor, a remarkable, humane, peaceful leader, renowned academic scholar and mentor but also the presentation and launching of a book that stands as a testament to his person, wisdom, integrity and groundbreaking contributions to academia and society at large.

He noted that the esteemed presence of all underscores the respect and admiration shared for Professor Okechuku Onuchuku,an erudite academic and visionary leader.

While describing the Vice Chancellor as a guiding light to IAUE, he pointed out that under his leadership, the University has ascended to new heights of prestige, becoming a hub for excellent learning, creativity and progress.

According to the Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies, the investiture of the celebrant as a full fellow of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) affirms his humane and peaceful life and paying homage to his umparrelled legacy built on dedication, courage, compassion, pursuit of peace and excellence.

The presentation and launching of the book “Perspectives on Nigeria’s Development: Essays in Honour of Okechuku Onuchuku “, a collection from academics from diverse fields, he further stated comprehensively captures the inspiring career and professional journey of the Vice Chancellor.

The book Professor Nwobueze explained honours and served as a beacon of knowledge to its readers and will serve as a source of inspiration for generations to come.

The laying of the foundation for professor Okechuku Onuchuku Building for Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies not only aligns with the values and ideals of the celebrant but commemorates his outstanding contributions in addition to reinforcing his commitment to fostering understanding, harmony and peaceful resolution in an ever changing world according to the Associate Dean of Postgraduate school.

He remarked that the proceeds from the book launch will be expended on the construction of the building which will stand as an enduring tribute to Professor Okechuku Onuchuku’s academic excellence, vision and peaceful leadership.

This is in addition to serving as a sanctuary for interdisciplinary research in Peace and Conflict Studies, dialogue, innovation and empowering scholars and professionals to address the challenges of the time and promote peaceful coexistence in the society.

Speaking on the book, “ Perspectives on Nigeria’s Development: Essays in Honour of Okechuku Onuchuku” Professor Ijeoma E. Kalu informed that the two volume book with 1,270 pages were well reviewed by the Editors.

He remarked that the book is a must read as issues contained therein were contemporary to Nigeria’s development. He encouraged those in governance to have copies of the book he described as rich and also implored Institutions of Higher Learning to have copies in their libraries for students to have access to it.

In a vote of thanks, the Organising Chairman of the Professor Okechuku Onuchuku Committee of Friends, Professor Alwell Nteegah expressed appreciation to all who found time to grace the occasion and made it a huge success. He prayed God to grant them journey mercies back home.

The event featured investiture of the celebrant as a full fellow of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice, cutting of birthday cake, unveiling, presentation and launching of the book “ Perspectives on Nigeria’s Development: Essays in Honour of Okechuku Onuchuku “, laying of foundation stone for the Professor Okechuku Onuchuku Building for the Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies, virtual and physical congratulatory messages from notable personalities especially the Wife of the Paramount Ruler of Emuohua, Her Majesty Mrs Victoria Sergeant Awuse, presentation of gift items from staff, students, family members, well wishers, friends among whom were Chief Barrister Adokiye Amiesimaka, Professor Jason Ossai and Mrs Desmond Akawor.

The Rumuolumeni Community also graced the event with their presence and gifts notably Chief Sahanny Woko, Chief ThankGod Mark and DPO Rumuolumeni Ngozi Ada Oha. Branch Manager Fidelity Bank, Rumuolumeni, Mrs Bridget Kadiri presented birthday cake to the celebrant.

Others who attended the event included Old Students of Government Secondary school Eneka, Class of 86, University of Port-Harcourt National Art Gallery officials and the Media.