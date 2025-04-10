DSS Operatives Arrest 2 Principal Suspects In Uromi Killings

Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) have arrested two principal suspects involved in the killing of 16 Nigerians of Northern extraction in Uromi, Esan North-East local government area of Edo State last week.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the DSS in Uromi, following credible intelligence.

Operatives of various security agencies were hunting for other key suspects involved in the unfortunate incidents

Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, had on Monday during a condolence visit to Kano State, revealed that 14 suspects had already been arrested in connection with the killing and were to be moved to Abuja for further interrogation.

Governor Okpebholo, who visited the State to condole with the government and families of the victims, had vowed that justice will be served and those involved in the killing will be brought to justice.

Governor Okpebholo had also assured families of the victims that adequate compensations will be paid. According to a statement issued on Tuesday evening by the Edo State governor’s media office, said the two principal suspects arrested by officials of the DSS, have been transferred to Abuja, the nation’s capital, for further interrogation and prosecution by the relevant authorities.