Rivers NUJ Vice Chairman’s Mom’s Burial Set For Saturday, April 12

The family of the late Rev. Ezekiel John Pepple and Chief Sam Annie Pepple House of Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area have announced the burial arrangements for their beloved daughter, wife, and mother, Mrs. Tamuniibelema Ibinye Pepple-Nengia, who passed away on November 1, 2024, after a prolonged illness.

A burial statement by her son and Vice Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Rivers State, Warisenibo Kevin Nengia said her death has left a profound void in the hearts of her family and the community of Opobo Kingdom.

The statement disclosed that vigil night will take place on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7:00 pm, hosted by the Mkpa Nwaotam Society at her father’s residence in Ibani/Polo, Opobo Town.

The following day, Saturday, April 12, 2025, a Christian funeral service will be held at 10:00 am at Chief Nengia Bupo’s compound, followed by interment.

A reception will take place immediately after the burial, allowing family and friends to come together in remembrance of her life. Mrs. Pepple-Nengia is survived by her children, relatives, and in-laws, who will cherish her memory forever.