US Presidency: Obama Worked Against Harris After Biden Dropped Out – Jonathan Allen

A reporter and author, Jonathan Allen on Tuesday alleged that former United States, US, President, Barack Obama secretly worked against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Allen, a senior reporter with NBC News, alleged that Obama worked against Harris after former President Joe Biden dropped out.

In an interview with MSNBC, Allen claimed that Obama advocated for an open primary because he didn’t think Harris could win.

“President Obama absolutely did not think that Joe Biden should continue, according to our sources close to President Obama.

“And he also didn’t want Kamala Harris to be the replacement for Biden. He didn’t think that she was the best choice for Democrats, and he worked really behind the scenes for a long time to try to have a mini-primary, or an open convention, or a mini-primary leading to an open convention, did not have faith in her ability to win the election.

“As it turned out, she didn’t win, but he was really working against her,” he claimed.

Harris, a Democrat had emerged as the party’s presidential candidate after Biden stepped down from running for a second term. Despite Allen’s allegations, Obama had openly endorsed and campaigned for Harris to emerge as president ahead of Donald Trump.