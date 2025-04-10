World

US Presidency: Obama Worked Against Harris After Biden Dropped Out – Jonathan Allen

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 46 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

A reporter and author, Jonathan Allen on Tuesday alleged that former United States, US, President, Barack Obama secretly worked against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Allen, a senior reporter with NBC News, alleged that Obama worked against Harris after former President Joe Biden dropped out.

In an interview with MSNBC, Allen claimed that Obama advocated for an open primary because he didn’t think Harris could win.

“President Obama absolutely did not think that Joe Biden should continue, according to our sources close to President Obama.

“And he also didn’t want Kamala Harris to be the replacement for Biden. He didn’t think that she was the best choice for Democrats, and he worked really behind the scenes for a long time to try to have a mini-primary, or an open convention, or a mini-primary leading to an open convention, did not have faith in her ability to win the election.

“As it turned out, she didn’t win, but he was really working against her,” he claimed.

Harris, a Democrat had emerged as the party’s presidential candidate after Biden stepped down from running for a second term. Despite Allen’s allegations, Obama had openly endorsed and campaigned for Harris to emerge as president ahead of Donald Trump.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 46 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Key Takeaways As Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 47th US President

January 31, 2025

Trump Makes Several Key Appointments

November 16, 2024

Donald Trump Secures 312 Votes To Emerge Winner

November 16, 2024

Fmr. US President, Trump Unveils New Cryptocurrency Platform 

September 20, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button