Trump: Putin Surprised Us, I’ll Send Air Defence Missiles To Ukraine

United States President Donald Trump, on Sunday, July 13, 2025, said he will send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine.

Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington that the missiles are necessary to defend Ukraine because Russian President Vladimir Putin “talks nice but then he bombs everybody in the evening.”

Trump did not give a number of Patriots he plans to send to Ukraine, but he said the United States would be reimbursed for their cost by the European Union.

He said: “We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening. But there’s a little bit of a problem there. I don’t like it.

“We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment. They are going to pay us 100% for that, and that’s the way we want it.”

The president has grown increasingly disenchanted with Putin because the Russian leader has resisted Trump’s attempts to negotiate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump is expected to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine with offensive weapons in a sharp departure from his earlier stance.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked for more defensive capabilities to fend off a daily barrage of missile and drone attacks from Russia. Trump plans to meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss Ukraine and other issues this week.