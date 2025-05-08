The West’s Hypocrisy: Protecting Dictators Who Serve Their Interest

Why does the West always take down the good leaders in Africa and leave the bad leaders?

In Africa, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the President of oil-rich Equatorial Guinea, has been in power for 46 years. He is currently 82 years old, much older than Traoré, yet the West won’t call him a dictator because they benefit from his looting and oil.

Paul Biya, the President of Cameroon , has been in power for 43 years. He is currently 91 years old, yet France is fine with him and won’t call him a dictator because he is their puppet and does whatever they want.

Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda has been in power for 39 years. He is currently 79 years old, yet the West is not trying to remove him because he serves their interests and they benefit from his corruption.

Ismail Omar Guelleh, the President of Djibouti has been in power for 26 years. He is currently 77 years old, yet the Americans don’t call him a dictator because his country hosts the largest U.S. military base in Africa.

As Samora Michel president of Mozambique once said, “If you see the West praise me, just know that I have betrayed you.”

The West doesn’t go after the leaders who are destroying, looting, and exploiting Africa. They go after the leaders who resist their imperial systems, their neocolonial control, and those who fight for total economic liberation.

They killed Thomas Sankara and supported Blaise Compaoré. They killed Patrice Lumumba and allowed Mobutu Sese Seko to destroy Congo. They killed Muammar Gaddafi, and now Libya is a war-torn, modern slave depot nation.

The West’s only interest is their own. They have no genuine concern for Africa’s progress. All they want, and all they have ever wanted, is to see Africa drowning in poverty, terrorism, and disunity, while they and their puppet leaders in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Congo, South Africa, Mozambique, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Uganda, Kenya, etc continue to destroy the continent from within.

They lie about Islamist terrorism in Africa, but it is their own handiwork. They are the ones who create these terrorist groups, fund them, and arm them to prevent African countries from prospering while they loot African resources.

Think about it: why are terrorists in Nigeria primarily active in the Niger Delta and areas rich in strategic minerals and resources?

It’s plain and simple: they create the terrorists, supply them with modern weapons (where would illiterate militants get the expertise and resources to buy and operate such weapons otherwise?), and push them to destabilize African nations that have the potential to become a super power.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, they and their puppet leaders continue to steal minerals and enrich themselves.

It’s that simple.

That’s why Boko Haram has existed in Nigeria for longer than you can imagine, and yet Africa’s third-strongest army, the Nigerian Army, has been unable to eliminate them for years now. Hilarious.

The West will continue to support their puppets as long as it benefits them, while they will do everything they can to eliminate anti-imperialist and anti-neocolonial leaders like Traoré who are against their atrocious imperial policies. Wake up, young Africans. This is the scrip