Ogwus Youth Empowerment Initiative Leads Eko Safe Road Campaign in Lagos to Tackle Road Safety Challenges

In a groundbreaking effort to improve road safety and reduce accidents across Lagos, the Ogwus Youth Empowerment Initiative and Community Development Organization, in collaboration with the Coalition of Nigerian Youths on Security and Safety Affairs, organized a large-scale advocacy campaign tagged the “EKO SAFE ROAD CAMPAIGN PROJECT”. The sensitization event took place on April 29, 2025, at the bustling Allen Avenue Junction in Ikeja, Lagos.

The campaign, which drew support from several government agencies, civil society groups, first responders, and youth organizations, was aimed at educating road users about the dangers of using mobile phones while driving and promoting proactive safety measures across the state.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Moses Oladenji, Chairman of the Peace and Conflict Resolution Corps (POCACOR), Lagos State chapter, emphasized the urgent need for behavioral change among road users.

He lamented the increasing rate of accidents caused by distracted driving, particularly due to the use of mobile phones, alcohol consumption, and other irresponsible behaviors.

“The EKO SAFE ROAD CAMPAIGN PROJECT was launched to remind Lagosians of the value of life and the need to drive responsibly,” Dr. Oladenji said. “We must all adopt preventive habits behind the wheel to protect ourselves, our families, and other road users.”

In a show of solidarity, Engr. Sangmus, a representative of the Lagos State Safety Commission, commended the Ogwus Initiative for taking bold steps in complementing the state government’s road safety efforts. He reiterated the commission’s commitment to ensuring that all road users adhere to established safety rules and regulations.

Also in attendance was Mr. Aryo Idowu, Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, who expressed confidence in the project’s ability to contribute significantly to a safer and more sustainable Lagos.

In his keynote address, the President and Founder of the Ogwus Youth Empowerment Initiative, Eur Ing Dr. Chinedu Ogwus, passionately outlined the vision behind the campaign.

“The EKO SAFE ROAD CAMPAIGN PROJECT is more than just a campaign it’s a movement, a call to action, and a shared responsibility,” Dr. Ogwus declared. “We are committed to empowering youth and fostering community development through safety and sustainability.”

Dr. Ogwus highlighted several core objectives of the campaign, including, raising Public Awareness: Educating citizens on environmental safety, public health, and responsible driving using hashtags like #StayUndistractedWhileDriving, #StayOffYour Phone, and #StaySafe WhileDriving.

Collaborating with Government Agencies: Working alongside public and private stakeholders to implement sustainable safety programs.

Combating Street Crimes: Engaging at-risk youths and curbing crimes such as car window-smashing and roadside theft.

Regulating Traffic Trading: Addressing street trading practices that cause distractions and increase accidents.

Supporting Vulnerable Populations: Offering rehabilitation and housing to the homeless, mentally ill, and marginalized communities.

Improving Infrastructure: Advocating for the repair of damaged roads like the Lekki-Epe Expressway and installing street CCTV cameras for improved surveillance.

Managing Traffic and Promoting Public Health: Limiting heavy truck movement during rush hours and launching gutter-cleaning campaigns to improve sanitation and life expectancy.

Dr. Ogwus further stressed the importance of youth involvement in societal transformation, stating that young people possess the energy and creativity needed to drive meaningful change.

“Our youth are not just the future they are the present,” he said. “Through the EKO SAFE CAMPAIGN, we’re laying the groundwork for a safer, cleaner, and more innovative Lagos”.

The event also featured vibrant activities such as: Presentation of custom wall clocks with the image of Dr. Chinedu Ogwus by the youth initiative, distribution of safety stickers along Ikeja roads led by Dr. Ogwus, presentation of campaign materials including banners, placards, posters, and flyers and public interaction sessions for questions, feedback, and sensitization.

Representatives of key first aid and volunteer groups were also present, including the Nigerian Red Cross, Boys and Girls Brigade, Peace Corps, Royal Ambassadors, Girls Guide, Lead and Lasses Brigade, Muslim Congress of Nigeria, and others. Dignitaries such as a representative from the Rivers State Attorney General’s office also graced the event.

Looking Ahead: The Roadmap to Continued Action following the campaign launch, organizers announced a roadmap for continued advocacy, on June 26, 2025: Lagos State Multi-Stakeholders Summit on Road Safety Awareness to collate public feedback and policy recommendations, junne 28, 2025:

Technical Working Committee Conference to review and document insights from the summit. While the final Report Submission: Date to be determined by the committee, with submissions planned for key government offices including the Governor of Lagos State, Deputy Governor, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, security agency heads, and campaign sponsors.

The EKO SAFE ROAD CAMPAIGN PROJECT marks a bold step toward improving road safety, protecting lives, and fostering sustainable development in Lagos. Through education, collaboration, and community engagement, the Ogwus Youth Empowerment Initiative is positioning itself as a transformative force in Nigeria’s largest city.