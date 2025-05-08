Alakahia Agog As Paramount Ruler Hosts Thanksgiving

…As CSO, CDC, Others Express Gratitude to God

Alakahia Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Sunday celebrated a special thanksgiving in honor of their Paramount Ruler, Eze Vincent Igwe, marking his two years of leadership following a court ruling.

The event took place at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, attracting a diverse crowd, including political leaders, clergy, and community groups, all united in gratitude for the peace restored in the community.

During the service, Rev. Eberechi Onwumelu emphasized the importance of prayer for the community’s unity and progress, urging attendees to promote peace and ethical values.

The celebration continued with a reception at the palace, where the Chairman of the Occasion, Sir Eze Chukwumka, expressed joy over the resolution of leadership disputes and thanked God for the absence of violence during a tumultuous period.

Eze Vincent Igwe reflected on the significance of the day, highlighting his journey through numerous court battles and his commitment to leading with wisdom and fear of God. He expressed gratitude for the community’s support and called for collective efforts to ensure peace and progress, welcoming all to join in moving Alakahia forward.