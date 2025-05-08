Dr. Amb. Nwachukwu Adah Honoured For Commitment To Protection Of Oil Installations

For his commitment and dedication to his duties as commander of the anti-bunkering in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Onelga, Amb. Dr. Nwachukwu Adah was recently honoured with a meritorious award by the coalition of supporters of Democracy and good governance.

Presenting the award to the Ogba born security expert, the group leader, Bar. Gashon Bob-Acho describe Amb. Nwachukwu as hugely deserving of the honour and even much more.

According to him, Amb. Dr. Nwachukwu has sacrificed enough to be rewarded much more than he has, having placed his life and that of his entire family on the line in trying to see that the nation’s oil facilities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni area remain safe.

“Simply put, Amb. Dr. Nwachukwu is a patriotic Nigerian of outstanding quality who should be celebrated for not only his services to the Nigerian nation but to all humanity,” Barr. Bob-Achor declared.

He congratulated the honoree for the recognition and honour and wished him greater achievements and honours in the years ahead.

Responding, Amb. Dr. Nwanchukwu thanked the group for their foresight and honour done him with the award, and promised to continue to do more in service to his fatherland, Nigeria. Amb. Dr. Nwachukwu excitedly stated that the award will simply spur him to do more to the glory of God.