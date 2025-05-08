NUJ Rivers Council Celebrates Radio Rivers At 44

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council has extended heartfelt felicitation to the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation as it clocks 44years of Broadcasting, hailing it’s existence as a beacon of visionary public service broadcaster.

The Union praised the Station which is a pioneer broadcast station in the State for its unwavering dedication to transparency, credible information dissemination, and the promotion of not only State but national unity.

The Council states that it is truly remarkable to see a media organization like Radio Rivers thrive and make such significant impact for several years.

“Radio Rivers known as the voice of experience has always been a leader in the media industry in Rivers State.we are very impressed with your accomplishments over the years which is a testament to your talent, passion and hardwork.

You have been resolute, committed in fostering responsible journalism, combating misinformation, and raising the standards of media practice in the State,” the Council noted.

The Union commends Radio Rivers for championing media freedom, ethical journalism, and constructive engagement with the press, noting that these strides have significantly strengthened the role of the media as a pillar of democracy and national development.

“As journalists at the forefront of national discourse, we deeply appreciate your support for the media and most especially the Occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.

“We admire your dedication to quality journalism, innovative programmes and community engagement, your contributions to local content news, public discourse and entertainment have been invaluable . the Union stated

The Union is proud to be associated with the Station and prays that it continues in wisdom, and strength, expressing hopes that it’s vision for a progressive Rivers State would be fully realised. “Once again, we celebrate you, on your milestone,” the Council concludes