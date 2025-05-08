Senate Sets Up Committee To Oversee Rivers Administrator

The Senate has set up a committee that is saddled with the responsibility of over seeing the implementation of emergency rule in Rivers State as a result of the suspension of democratic government in the state.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had in a nation wide broadcast March 18, 2025 announced a state of emergency in Rivers State, appointing Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas, retd as the Sole Administrator to administer the State for six months.

The Committee which is having not less than 18 members is tasked with overseeing the functions of the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

Announcing the composition of the Committee yesterday, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said that there was a need to have a committee like the House of Representatives has done to oversee the functions of the Administrator of Rivers State and the Rivers State Government under Emergency Rule.

The chairman of the committee is the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central and the Deputy chairman is the Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Rufai Hanga, NNPP, Kano Central.

The members are Senators Adamu Aliero, PDP, Kebbi Central: Osita Izunaso, APC, Imo West; Osita Ngwu, PDP Enugu West; Senator Kaka Shehu, APC Borno Central; Iya Aminu Abbas, PDP Adamawa Central; Tokubo Abiru, APC Lagos East; Adeniyi Adegbonmire, APC Ondo Central and Mohamed Sani Musa, APC Niger East.

Others are Senators Simon Lalong, APC Plateau South; , Asuquo Ekpeyong, APC Cross River South; Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North; Ireti Kingibe, LP, FCT; Onyekachi Nwaeboyi, APC Ebonyi North; Idiat Adebule APC, Lagos West; Ede Dafinone APC Delta Central and Mohammed Maidori, APC Jigawa North East.

The Clerk/Secretary of the Committee is Mr. Charles Bala. In his remarks, the President of the Senate who charged the committee to commence its oversight duties without delay, underscoring the urgency of their mandate in Rivers State, said “if there is need to review, it will be after further consultation with our colleagues. But in the meantime, they have to get to work immediately.”