Developers Introduce First Solar-Powered Estate In Port Harcourt

A new chapter in sustainable real estate has opened in the heart of Port Harcourt with the unveiling of “Brooks Haven” the city’s first solar-powered residential estate, promising not only a smarter way to live but also a new vision for urban development in Rivers State.

Spearheaded by Living Architecture Limited, the project is a joint venture with the landowner, and offers a mix of luxury flats and terraces fully powered by solar energy.

With 17 residential units ranging from two-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom duplexes, Brooks Haven aims to reduce the financial burden of diesel consumption and inconsistent power supply, a struggle many Nigerian families face daily.

At the unveiling ceremony, Barrister Chizi Wigodo, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Living Architecture Limited, described the project as a testament to visionary thinking and practical faith.

The word became flesh, but for me the word is not just flesh, the word is real, I can see t, I can feel it, and I can touch it”.

According to him, Brooks Haven was named after a personal inspiration from Psalm 1:3, symbolising prosperity, sustainability, and spiritual grounding.

Beyond its religious undertones, the estate is built with critical infrastructure such as underground parking, 24/7 solar energy, a generator backup system, a gym, swimming pools, and top-tier security.

Barrister Chizi noted that many Port Harcourt residents often seek individual land ownership, but Brooks Haven is challenging that narrative by showcasing the benefits of modern communal living.

Wendy Wigodo, Executive Director of the company, underscored the economic wisdom behind the project.

“The cost of living wan kill the living, this solar-powered estate is designed to reduce stress on diesel and electricity bills. It’s not just about building homes, it’s about creating lasting value.”

She announced a five percent discount and flexible payment plans for early buyers, describing the homes as “reward for your hard work.”

Engineer Fola Oderinde, a facility management expert, affirmed that the project is engineered for durability and efficiency. “Every naira put into this investment will be felt in real value,” he said as he praised the quality of the design, workforce, and materials being deployed.

For Greg Ogbeifun, who partnered in the joint venture, the project represents more than bricks and mortar.

“This is how you unlock dead capital,” he remarked, urging others to emulate the model which turns under-utilised land into thriving economic spaces.

Pastor Chris Ugoh commended the visionaries for involving faith in their work. “There’s blessing in building, but even greater blessing in building with God in it”.

He also lauded the estate’s facility management plan, which ensures maintenance standards do not fall apart after occupation.

With the housing deficit in Nigeria estimated at over 20 million units, developments like Brooks Haven may not solve the crisis overnight, but they offer a sustainable model for future urban living especially in a region where power reliability and infrastructure gaps are a major concern.

For Innocent Wigodo, father of Barrister Chizi, the moment was more than business, it was deeply personal.

“Massive. It’s massive. An eye opener, a dream. This is a gigantic project. If you were here during the groundbreaking, you would know this is more than a structure, it’s a legacy,” he said, beaming with satisfaction and pride. The estate is scheduled for completion within 18 months.