$2.96b NNPCL Fraud: EFCC Detains Former Managing Directors

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken into custody former managing directors and senior officials from Nigeria’s three principal state-owned refineries: the Port Harcourt Refining Company, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company.

This action follows allegations regarding the mismanagement of $2.96 billion intended for refinery rehabilitation projects.

Sources within the EFCC have indicated that those arrested, including former Port Harcourt Refining Company MD Ibrahim Onoja and Warri Refinery’s Efifia Chu, are under investigation for their involvement in the alleged diversion and misappropriation of funds allocated for the essential maintenance of the refineries.

In December 2024, it was reported that the Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company (WRPC), which has a production capacity of 125,000 barrels per day, had resumed operations but was only producing Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).

“The Warri Refinery is far from turning out Premium Motor Spirit (also known as petrol), which is believed to be the most demanded commodity, as only one of the three plants in the facility is working,” staff disclosed to SaharaReporters at the time.

Additionally, on December 7, SaharaReporters noted that the Conversion Units of the Port-Harcourt Refinery, which are crucial for producing high-value products like jet fuel and gasoline, were non-operational, despite claims from then NNPCL Group Managing Director Mele Kyari that the facility was fully functional.

The Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), a core component of the refinery, is currently the only operational unit, leaving Nigerians unable to access the intended outputs for which the refinery was established.

EFCC investigators have revealed that $1.56 billion was allocated to the Port Harcourt refinery, $740.7 million to the Kaduna refinery, and $657 million to the Warri refinery.

The investigation gained momentum after approximately N80 billion was traced to the personal accounts of one of the dismissed managing directors. An official familiar with the probe stated,

“This investigation encompasses all key actors involved during the period. Nigerians are asking: where is the money, and why are the refineries still not functioning?”

These arrests follow significant management changes at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which oversees the three refineries.

In April 2025, the new NNPCL leadership dismissed the refinery MDs and senior executives, including Bala Wunti, the former head of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services.

Furthermore, the EFCC has initiated a formal investigation into Mele Kyari, the previous Group CEO of NNPCL, along with 13 other former top executives. An internal NNPCL memo dated April 28, 2025, corroborated the request for financial records by the anti-graft agency.

Despite assurances of recommissioning, both the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries have either underperformed or completely ceased operations since their relaunch in late 2024.

The Warri refinery, with a capacity of 125,000 barrels per day, shut down again in January 2025 due to a critical failure in its Crude Distillation Unit Main Heater.

The Port Harcourt refinery, which reportedly underwent a $1.5 billion rehabilitation, has been functioning below 40% of its capacity since November 2024.

Documents from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority reveal that Warri’s $897 million upgrade has not yielded any Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), with operations largely stalled.

Marketers further confirmed that no fuel has been lifted from Warri since its supposed revival.

Energy experts and industry stakeholders have accused the NNPCL of misleading the public. Energy consultant Kelvin Emmanuel labelled the televised recommissioning a “charade,” emphasising that the refineries lack the necessary infrastructure, such as catalytic reforming units and active crude pipelines, for genuine operations.

The beleaguered Warri refinery is also facing additional challenges, as support staff have threatened an indefinite strike from May 5, 2025, due to inadequate pay and employment conditions.

Dafe Ighomitedo, a workers’ representative, stated that promises made since 2015 regarding salary improvements and full employment status have yet to be fulfilled.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) have called for transparency and a thorough investigation. IPMAN’s Delta State Chairman, Harry Okenini, expressed concern over the lack of fuel supplies from the Warri refinery months after its relaunch.