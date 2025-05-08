King Acheseomie Urges President Tinubu To Revoke State of Emergency In Rivers

The Amanyanabo of Obumuton Kingdom in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, HRM King (Dr) Darrick Acheseomie, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revoke the state of emergency declared in Rivers State.

Speaking at an emergency community meeting held on Sunday, the king expressed concern over what he described as an undemocratic action that undermines the progress made under Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara’s administration.

King Acheseomie highlighted the positive developments in Rivers State, noting that the current administration has maintained a prudent financial approach without incurring loans, even while implementing a new minimum wage of ₦85,000.

He praised the timely disbursement of salaries and the promotion of deserving personnel, which he said have contributed to increased business activities and enhanced the state’s internally generated revenue.

“The declaration of a state of emergency is profoundly disappointing and appears to undermine the impressive achievements of Governor Fubara’s administration,” he stated.

The king emphasized the importance of democratic governance, asserting that it is unacceptable for Rivers State, a vital part of Nigeria’s economy, to be governed by a retired military personnel in this era.

King Acheseomie however commended the local security agencies for their role in fostering peace within the state and urged citizens to continue supporting the governor.

He expressed solidarity with the resilience of Rivers women, who have publicly shown support for the governor and voiced their opposition to the emergency declaration. The king concluded by urging all stakeholders to maintain the hard-won peace in the region and reaffirmed the unity of the Obumuton Chiri Kingdom in supporting the current administration.