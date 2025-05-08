Goodluck Jonathan Mourns Yar’Adua 15 Years After

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said the tenure of former President Musa Yar’Adua was short and impactful.

Jonathan made the remark while remembering Yar’Adua 15 years after his death.

He said 15 years after his passing, Yar’Adua remains a reference for good leadership and a legacy of impact, peace, and accountability.

Posting on his X page, the former president wrote:

“Fifteen years ago, our nation lost a patriot. A servant leader, with whom I shared a common vision for a united, inclusive, and a just nation.

“President Yar’Adua’s life was defined by service and selflessness. His account of stewardship, whether as a teacher, governor, or president, was guided by hard work, patriotism, accountability, commitment to justice, and adherence to the rule of law.

“As President, Yar’Adua carried with him the burden of reconciling our people, fostering unity, and mobilising citizens across the land towards building a nation of justice, peace, and progress.

“His tenure, although short, was impactful and progressive, a moment we remember for selfless service and deep commitment to the public good.

“Fifteen years after his passing, he continues to stand as a reference for good leadership and a legacy of impact, peace, and accountability. “Today, I celebrate my friend, brother, and boss for his exemplary and sacrificial life of service, his genuine efforts in nation-building, and his dedication to fostering an inclusive democracy anchored on justice, equity, and national unity.