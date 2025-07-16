Burna Boy Rules Out Starting Family Soon Due To Touring Commitments

Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed that starting a family is not something he plans to do anytime soon.

Speaking during a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra in London, the 34-year-old artist cited his demanding tour schedule as a major reason for putting family plans on hold.

Burna Boy explained that his continuous travel and work commitments make it difficult to find the right time or balance to begin that chapter of his life.

“I don’t want to start that on the road.

“I’m not planning on quitting tours anytime soon, so I don’t know where to now put that—find a middle ground,” he said.

The conversation was sparked when the interviewer asked if he was considering starting a family soon, prompting Burna to reflect on the challenges of doing so amid his busy career.

In the same interview, Burna Boy also admitted he has never taken a vacation, despite years of constant travel for work.

“I’ve never been on a vacation,” he said, adding with a smile, “I have to keep going.”

Reacting in disbelief, the interviewer joked about wanting to see Burna relaxing with his feet up.

“I want to see your toes, bro,” he said, to which Burna laughed and replied, “No, my toes are nice, you know.” Known for his high-energy performances and packed global tour schedule, Burna Boy continues to focus on his music and career, leaving personal life plans for the future.