Dangote Set To Build Biggest Seaport In Nigeria

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has announced plans to build the biggest seaport in Nigeria.

Dangote made this known in a recent interview with newsmen.

The billionaire businessman disclosed that he has applied to begin work at the proposed Atlantic seaport in the Olokola area of Ogun State.

He added that the initiative would ease the export of goods, including Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG), and support the rapid growth of his industrial empire.

Dangote said the plan “to build the biggest, deepest port in Nigeria,” took wings after he sent in the paperwork for permission in June 2025.

“It’s not that we want to do everything by ourselves, but I think doing this will encourage other entrepreneurs to come into it,” he added.

The proposed Atlantic seaport in Ogun State lies about 100 kilometres (62 miles) by road from the billionaire’s fertiliser plant and petrochemicals refinery in Lagos State.

Dangote currently exports urea and fertiliser through an on-site jetty he built, that also receives heavy equipment for the refinery. Once completed, the port will link the conglomerate’s logistics and export operations and rival facilities in Lagos, including the Chinese-funded Lekki Deep Sea Port opened in 2023.