Church Of Nigeria, Anglican Communion Reconsiders Stand Of Receiving Politicians In Church

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has issued official guidelines regarding the reception of politicians and government officials in church services and programmes across all its parishes.

In a memo signed by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Most Revd Dr Henry Ndukuba, during the Episcopal Consultation held in the Diocese of Nike, Enugu, the Church acknowledged concerns about the increasing use of church services as political platforms, which risk compromising the integrity of Christian worship.

In response, the Church has provided the following directives for welcoming political and government figures during its gatherings.

The guidelines affirm the importance of maintaining a welcoming and respectful atmosphere while safeguarding the Church’s neutrality, core values, and divine mandate.

Key points outlined in the memo include:

The Church remains open to all persons, including politicians and government officials, in both its services and other programmes.

In keeping with its calling and inclusive nature, the Church must not engage in or promote partisanship.

The Church must diligently avoid speeches, conduct, or events that may incite division or foster political bias within the body of Christ.

Henceforth, the following protocols are to be observed:

There must be a prior discussion with any guest who is expected to address the congregation, in order to offer appropriate guidance.

Guests must be clearly informed that the Church is not a platform for promoting partisan views or political propaganda.

Church leaders and officiants must refrain from making statements or behaving in ways that could be construed as politically aligned or sectional.

No Church official should eulogise or exalt any guest in a manner that might bring the Church into disrepute.

Where possible, guests should not be permitted to use the Church’s lectern when speaking, as it has been consecrated for the reading of God’s Word.

The Church of Nigeria acknowledges its role within the body politic and affirms its responsibility to engage government authorities on matters affecting the faithful and society at large. The Church remains committed, under God, to being the light of the world and the salt of the earth (Matthew 5:13–14), upholding the nation in prayer, and offering godly counsel to those in positions of authority.