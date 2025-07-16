NiMet Forecasts 3-Day Rain Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted rain and thunderstorms across the country from Monday to Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

NiMet disclosed this via its weather outlook released on Sunday, July 13.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms with moderate rains during the morning hours in parts of Yobe, Kano, Jigawa, and Bauchi States.

It stated that the remaining parts of the region will be sunny with patches of clouds.

NiMet said: “Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected during the afternoon or evening hours over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Zamfara, Kebbi, Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, and Yobe.

“For the central region, cloudy skies with sunny intervals will be experienced during the morning hours.

“In afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, and Niger States.”

The agency envisaged cloudy skies in the southern region with prospects of light rains in parts of Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Imo, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers States during the morning hours.

It predicted moderate rain to continue into the afternoon or evening.

According to the agency, there are prospects of thunderstorms on Tuesday morning with moderate rains in parts of Adamawa, Gombe, and Kaduna States.

NiMet forecast thunderstorms with moderate rains during the afternoon or evening hours in parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Borno, and Zamfara States.

NiMet added: “For the central region, morning thunderstorms with light to moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Plateau and Nasarawa States.

“Afternoon or evening thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rains are anticipated over most parts of the region.

“For the southern region, there are chances of morning rains over parts of Abia, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Edo, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa States.”

The agency anticipated moderate to heavy rains in the entire region during the afternoon or evening periods.

NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms on Wednesday with rain in parts of Taraba, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna States.

NiMet also forecast thunderstorms with moderate rain in parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Borno, and Yobe States later in the day.

The agency stated: “For the central region, there are chances of thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Niger States.

“Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Plateau, and Benue States during the afternoon to evening periods.

“For the southern region, there are prospects of morning coastal rains over parts of Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa States during the morning hours.”

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

It added: “Ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision. Driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets.

“Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. “Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from us.”