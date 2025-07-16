Jonathan, Diri, Fubara Others Receive Awards In U.S

John Whitmire Describes Ijaw Community As Vibrants, As Jonathan, Diri, Fubara Others Receive Awards

The city’s Mayor, of Houston in Texas, United States of America Mr John Whitmire, has described the Ijaw community in Houston and across the United States as a vibrant and growing segment of the Nigerian-American diaspora.

He said, the IJAWS are contributing significantly to business, education, energy, healthcare, culture, and civic life – particularly in the Greater Houston area.

Mr. John Mayor, made this known on Saturday during the award night and unveiling of the Ijaw Cultural and Heritage Centre as part of activities of a three-day second Ijaw Global Convention by the Ijaw National Congress of the Americas (INC-A).

The event with the theme: “Effective Leadership in Ijaw Nation,” was held at the Marriott Hotel in Westchase where July 5 was proclaimed as Ijaw Convention Day.

The proclamation signed by the city’s Mayor, John Whitmire, was presented to the Ijaw National Congress of the Americas (INC-A)

The document was received by the Governor-General of the Ijaw nation and Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Peter Akpe, alongside the INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, and the INC-A Chairman, Mr. Ken Anga.

The mayor, who acknowledged the contribution of the Ijaw people to the city’s cultural diversity and spirit of enterprise, also noted that the convention was a vital platform for cultural preservation, unity, and international collaboration as it strengthens the historical and socio-political ties between the Ijaw people and the broader African diaspora.

Speaking through Akpe, his Chief of Staff, Governor Diri said the proclamation was heartwarming and that acknowledging the positive contributions of the Ijaw people in Houston and other states would strengthen the bonds of unity and economic ties between Nigeria and the United States.

The Bayelsa governor urged his kinsmen to continue to be great ambassadors of the ethnic nationality in their adopted country while also contributing to economic growth and development back home.

He also commended the INC and the INC-A for a well-organised convention and pledged the support of the Bayelsa government to activities that promote and positively project the Ijaw nationality at home and in the disaspora.

He said: “This convention is a wonderful gathering that needs to be encouraged with all the energy that Ijaw people can muster. A family that does not seat together to discuss will lose their land. The parents and children might not even know where their family land is located if you do not gather like this.”

Diri said his administration was intentional in preserving and promoting the Ijaw identity and language by employing more than 350 language teachers and that there was a state legislation that made the teaching of Izon compulsory in schools.

Also, Okaba and Anga expressed appreciation to the City of Houston for the proclamation, saying it would spur the Ijaw community to greater achievements in America and beyond.

In a goodwill message presented virtually, former President Goodluck Jonathan equally commended the INC-A leadership for inviting him, explaining that his absence was due to other pressing commitments and that his wife had to represent him.

Dr. Jonathan stated: “This convention is timely as it offers an opportunity for reunion and re-affirmatiin of our identity and values as Ijaw people.

The theme of this convention is apt as it reflects the challenges of our time and underscores the need for us to re-commit to the values that define us as a people, which are justice, truth, unity and equity.

“We have a responsibility to stand for what is just and true. We must see ourselves as one and work collectively towards our shared success and progress regardless of our political differences.

Let us eschew the habit of pulling down one another. Let us nurture the need of love and tolerance in our lives and promote the virtues of unity and sacrifice in our communities.

“Let this convention serve as a platform that reawakens our spirit and commitment to quality service. Let it renew our collective dedication to justice, equity and responsible stewardship for our people.”

Papers on leadership, socio-cultural, developmental and environmental issues affecting the Ijaw nation were presented by prolific author and King of Ekpetiama kingdom in Bayelsa State, Bubaraye Dakolo, the Pere of Tarakiri kingdom, Dr. Seiyifa Koroye, Head of the School of Law, University of Bradford, Prof. Engobo Emeseh as well as leadership and financial management expert, Dr. Sam Jaja.

Awards were also presented to Jonathan, his wife, Dame Patience, Governor Diri, his suspended Rivers State counterpart, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, and former governor and senator representing Bayelsa West, Chief Seriake Dickson.

Others were the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Sam Ogbuku, Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, as well as former Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, High Chief Amagbe Kentebe, and Prof. Okaba.

Also honoured were King Dakolo, the Pere of Kabowei kingdom, King Shadrach Erebulu, oil magnate, Chief Ken Etete, and President, Ijaw Youth Council, Comrade Jonathan Lokpobiri. The late Ijaw icon, Pa Edwin Clark, also got a post-humous honour.