Supreme Court Nails Edozie Njoku’s ‘Coffin,’ Confirms Sly Ezeokenwa

The Supreme Court has finally put an end to the long-standing leadership dispute in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) by affirming Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

In a unanimous judgment, a five-member panel of the apex court held that Edozie Njoku was wrongly laying claim to APGA chairmanship.

The court clarified that its earlier judgment, which Njoku relied on to claim the chairmanship, did not confer on him any enforceable rights.

Justice Stephen Adah, who read the lead judgment, emphasized that the issue of party leadership is internal to the political party and not justiciable. He also set aside the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal, which had declared Njoku Chairman of APGA.

The court awarded N20 million on each appeal against two members of Njoku’s faction, bringing the total cost awarded in the three appeals to N60 million.

Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa, who remains the authentic chairman of APGA, commended the Judiciary for putting an end to the leadership dispute and affirming him as the chairman. The Supreme Court ruling has ignited jubilation across the federation among APGA members who had all the while rallied solidly behind Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa as their authentic National Chairman.