FBI Arrests Alleged Notorious Fraudster, Oluyomi Over $2.8m Scam

The FBI has apprehended Oluyomi Omobolanle Bombata, better known as Bobo Chicago, for allegedly defrauding multiple companies and individuals out of $2.8 million.

Arrested on November 20 in Chicago, Illinois, Bobo Chicago faces a host of charges, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and unlawful monetary transactions.

Federal agents traced the illicit funds and uncovered that over $300,000 had been funneled into a popular liquor store.

Living lavishly under the alias “Bola Flexx,” Bobo Chicago now awaits extradition to Oklahoma, where he will face the charges against him.

His co-conspirator is also in custody, held by law enforcement. Bobo Chicago’s arrest adds to the growing list of Nigerians either imprisoned as convicted criminals or facing serious criminal charges.