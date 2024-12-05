Why OPM Church Is Unique – G.O.

The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) World-wide, HRM, Apostle (Dr) Chibuzor Gift Chinyere says what makes the church different from other is their doctrine which is based on practical Christianity as recorded in Mat.25 v 34 – 40 where they were urged to share in each other’s burden.

He stated this over the weekend at the OPM ‘Land of Fulfillment ‘ Marine base branch, Port Harcourt during his sermon titled: “Practice What You Preach” in his first Episcopal visit outside his headquarters at Mbodo Aluu in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers state.

He explained that whatever support one can do for another should be done without hesitation as a practical Christian.

Apostle Chinyere said this was the basis why his church embarks on philanthropic services and social welfare to assist the society which in turn help them to worship God in spirit and in truth as commanded in the scripture.

Overwhelmed by the huge crowed who surged to welcome the man of God at him the OPM G.O. promised them a bigger accommodation for worship.”I will procure the land while I pray for you the members to get money and build it yourselves and I will come for the commissioning of the project soonest”, he said.

Apostle Chinyere also used the opportunity to restructure the branch women executive committee and empower them both spiritually and economically. He charged them to empower about 100 other women with unspecific amount to enable them upgrade their businesses.

The Executive include: Mrs Comfort Omoregie, Women leader; Mrs Chinwendu Darlington, deputy woman leader; Mrs Uchechris Joy, Secretary; Mrs Lilian Silas, Treasurer; Mrs Ruth Albert, FinSec and Mrs Maria Daniel, provost.

The Men Executives in turn were equally urged to come up with a scholarship scheme for 5 young members to university level while another will be encouraged to secure employment abroad to support the branch. The G.O. was not done yet for the lucky branch, the Resident pastor Blessed Kingsley Sunday and his wife, were specifically anointed and empowered to handle the OPM monthly coconut night prayer session at the branch for those who are unable to come to the headquarters of the church.

The elated G.O. also used the opportunity to announce to the jubilant crowd that the RSG has approved the OPM free education school for them to the glory of God.

He however, invoked Ps 17 v 13 on some recalcitrant members who revolt against the church. The scripture says “whoever that reward evil for good will live to reap such evil”.

The Marine base community used the opportunity to thank the OPM Church for their benevolence and promised to support the church in any way possible. Their CDC chairman who spoke on their behalf appealed for the G.O to help them reactivate their only borehole and also to replace their malfunctioned transformer for improved services .

In a press interview, the resident Pastor Blessed Kingsley said he is overwhelmed with joy to have attracted so much favour from his General Overseer. He prayed God to help him not to betray the confidence reposed in him and as well appealed for cooperation from members and intending members to achieve set goal.