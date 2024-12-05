RSU’s MACOSA Class 2011 Set To Celebrate Year-End Gathering In Style

A wave of nostalgia and excitement is sweeping through the alumni community as the 2011 graduates of the Department of Mass Communication at Rivers State University of Science and Technology now Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, MACOSA 2011 have announced its highly anticipated end-of-year-get-together.

Scheduled for Sunday, December 8, 2024, the event will take place at the elegant Rubicon Event Center in GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt, promising an evening filled with celebration, reconnection, and unforgettable memories.

In a joint statement released by the event’s Planning Committee, Chairman Obong Chris Aniebet and Secretary Dr. Isaiah Gogo-Ogute emphasized that this gathering will be marked by “splendor and grandeur.”

They expressed their enthusiasm for bringing together classmates who have embarked on diverse journeys since their days in the Department of Mass Communication at Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST), Port Harcourt.

The highlight of the evening will feature a keynote address by the esteemed Head of the Department of Communication Studies at Rivers State University (RSU), Professor Baragbon Gbara Nsereke.

Renowned for his insightful perspectives on media and communication, Professor Nsereke’s speech is expected to inspire and resonate with the audience, sparking discussions on the evolution of the industry and the role of alumni in shaping its future.

The organizers have extended a heartfelt invitation to all RSUST MACOSSA Set 2011 members, urging them to attend this momentous occasion.

“This is an opportunity to reconnect with old friends, relive cherished memories, and celebrate our collective achievements,” Aniebet stated.

“We are thrilled to announce that several members based abroad have already confirmed their attendance, adding an international flair to our gathering.”

As the countdown to the event begins, the excitement is palpable. Alumni are reminiscing about their shared experiences—late-night study sessions, spirited debates in class, and the bonds forged that have stood the test of time.

The event promises not just a reunion but a celebration of growth, resilience, and the enduring spirit of camaraderie that defines the RSUST MACOSSA community.

Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with entertainment, networking opportunities, and a sumptuous feast. With the Rubicon Event Center’s exquisite ambiance providing the perfect backdrop, the event is set to be a night to remember.