Institute Of Corporate Administration, Port Harcourt Branch Holds 2024 Quarterly Management Conference

…Inducts New Members, Confers Awards

The Institute of Corporate Administration, Port Harcourt, Rivers State held its last quarterly Management Conference for the year 2024 recently .The event which held at Aldgate Hotels & Resort, GRA, Port Harcourt witnessed the induction of members as well as awards of honour to some deserving personalities of the society.

The theme of the conference was “Mastering the Art of professionalism in Public Service”.

The Guest Speaker who is the Director of Administration in the Rivers State Ministry of Information & Communications, Eze Prof. Sam Ugo Onyeka did justice to the theme of the event which witnessed dignitaries from across the country. Prof. Onyeka who is also the Managing Consultant/CEO of Eaglinx Int’l, Port Harcourt in his speech seized the opportunity to admonish the newly inducted members and encouraged them to maintain the art of professionalism practice both in the public and private sectors in order to build an eligaritarian society that everyone will be proud of.

Furthermore, the guest speaker urged them to explore the personal development programmes and opportunities that abound in the Institute’s planned events. He equally used the opportunity to advise members to work on the bond that holds them together and as well see themselves as professional friends working towards advancing a course of their professional affiliation.

The event equally witnessed the award of honour to some distinguished personalities in the society from within the South/South and South/East States of the country.

The chairman of the occasion and Director of the Institute/Learning Officer, Dr. Godswill C. Onyekwere in his opening remarks said the professionals who gathered at the event are poised to better the society with their wealth of knowledge and urged all the members present to be diligent in their duties and ready to take the Institute and their careers to the next level.

One of the awardees, Prof Lekie Victor Gima, thanked the organizers on behalf of his colleagues for the honour done them and promised not to betray the confidence reposed in them. The event ended in professional networking and group photographs.