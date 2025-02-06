Andoni Council Chairman Inaugurates Supervisory Councillors 

In a significant move, the Andoni Legislative Assembly has screened and confirmed supervisory councilors designate, paving the way for their inauguration by Hon. Lazarus Gogoteh Nteogwuile, the Executive Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area.

During the inauguration ceremony, Hon. Nteogwuile announced the appointment of key supervisory councilors, including:

Hon. Henrietta M. Simeon- Supervisor for Health, Social Welfare & Women Affairs

Mr. Festus Ayauwu Jacob-Supervisor for Agriculture and Natural Resources

Dr. Maurice Ikuru- Supervisor for Education, Youth and Sports

Hon. Sylvester Phillip- Supervisor for Works & Transport

Chief Martins Igbor- Supervisor for Chieftaincy and Community Development

Mr. Manoah Ikesiama- Supervisor for Culture and Tourism

Hon. Nteogwuile charged the newly inaugurated supervisory councilors to prioritize the development of Andoni LGA, emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration. He reminded them that their appointment is a call to service, requiring them to work tirelessly for the betterment of the community.

The Executive Chairman also urged the councilors to attach great importance to their new roles and to think about the entirety of Andoni LGA in their decision-making processes. He informed them to resume their duties immediately and wished them good luck in their new assignments.

This development is expected to bring about significant improvements in the governance and development of Andoni LGA, as the newly inaugurated supervisory councilors bring their expertise and experience to the table.