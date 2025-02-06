OPA Commends Tinubu Over Assent To Bill Establishing University of Environment, Technology In Ogoni

“…This gesture is a demonstration of a first step in the right direction in righting the wrongs of the past”, OPA declared

Ogoni Peoples Assembly has commended the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his assent to the bill finally establishing the University of Environment, and Technology In Ogoni.

The OPA gave the commendation through a statement issued on its behalf by Rev. Tomduune Probel Williams and Dr Evidence Ep-aabari Enoch.

This gesture is a demonstration of a first step in the right direction in righting the wrongs of the past, the OPA declared.

They further appealed for consideration of the Ogoni Bill of Rights, recognition of the Ogoni 13 heroes with national honors, Ogoni State creation, environmental justice and rights to life as further steps to the roadmaps leading to all inclusive dialogue for re-entry.

“Establishment is one, institutionalisation another but sustainability is the goal.

“The Existing center of excellence and HYPREP repositioning are key to a global citadel of education that will be enviable within the global environmental space. “As first within the sub-region need will be to harnessing the low hanging fruits already existing within Ogoni especially from the HYPREP and SHELL Ogoni restoration campaigns”, they stated.