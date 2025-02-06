2025 UTME Registration Starts Nationwide

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has started the registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 nationwide.

The registration was initially scheduled to start on Friday, January 31, 2025, but had some delay.

However, the delay according to the examination body is necessary to implement essential adjustments to JAMB’s registration templates.

The adjustments came after the Council for Legal Education suspended certain law programs at selected universities.

Additionally, JAMB discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers used deceptive facilities to get approved, prompting further scrutiny and corrections.

JAMB had apologized for any inconvenience caused by the delay and assured that the extra time will ensure a smooth registration process.

The Board also announced that it won’t conduct admissions for law programs at affected universities for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Key Dates:

– Registration Start Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

– Registration End Date: March 5, 2025

– Mock UTME Examination: April 5, 2025 – Main UTME Examination: April 25 to May 5, 2025