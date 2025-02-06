Senator Mpigi’s Statement On Behalf Of Ogoni National Assembly Reps

…The journey towards justice and development is ongoing, and our collective resolve will determine our success – Sen. Mpigi

I, on behalf of the Ogoni representatives at the 10th National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, extend our profound gratitude to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for graciously assenting to the Bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Tai, Ogoni.

This landmark decision reaffirms Mr. President’s commitment to genuine engagement, inclusive governance, and sustainable development in our region.

In sponsoring this Bill, I was fully aware of the vital role this university would play in addressing core aspects of the Ogoni question.

The Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Tai, Ogoni will serve as a beacon of hope—a place where our youth can acquire knowledge, develop skills, and foster innovation.

Beyond being an institution, it represents a commitment to nurturing the talents and aspirations of our people, ensuring that we contribute meaningfully to our nation and the world.

This achievement is not mine alone but a collective effort, embodying the voices of our communities, the resilience of our people, and the unwavering support of our leaders.

The labours and sacrifices of our heroes past now rest on our shoulders, and it is our duty to sustain this beacon of hope for future generations.

I therefore call on the Ogoni people to sheath their swords and remain peaceful yet vigilant as the ongoing dialogue progresses.

This moment demands unity and patience as we seek lasting solutions to the challenges confronting Ogoniland.

The journey towards justice and development is ongoing, and our collective resolve will determine our success.

As we move forward, we remain committed to providing leadership, advocacy, and unwavering support for the aspirations of the Ogoni people.

I assure my people that I will continue to be a trusted voice and a dedicated representative, ensuring that the interests of Ogoniland are championed at every level.

We cannot conclude this statement without acknowledging the leadership of the 10th National Assembly—led by the President of the Senate, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, GCON—for their invaluable support in ensuring the swift passage of this crucial Bill.

Their commitment to national development and responsiveness to the aspirations of the Ogoni people have been instrumental in making this long-standing dream a reality.

I also recognize the unwavering support of His Excellency, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON, DSSRS, Honourable Minister of the FCT, whose guidance was instrumental in achieving this milestone.

Once again, I sincerely appreciate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for listening to the aspirations of the Ogoni people and taking decisive action. I remain committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure this initiative delivers maximum benefits to our people and the nation.