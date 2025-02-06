Opobo Elder Statesmen-4-Sim Pays Courtesy Visit To Ohaneze Ndigbo PG, John Mbata

The Opobo Elder Statesmen-4-Sim has visited Senator John Azuta Mbata who recently emerged President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-political organization amid opposition from some of his Ikwerre kinsmen.

Speaking during the event which took place at Mbata’s MCC office in Port Harcourt on Monday, Chairman of Opobo Elder Statesmen-4-Sim, Alabo Edwin Cockeye-Brown congratulated Mbata on his electoral victory and expressed gratitude to the Senator for his unwavering support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara before, during and after his election.

“I recall particularly that during the impeachment attempt, you stood by the governor like a shining star. You supported him. You did not shake, neither did you shy away”, he said.

Brown highlighted the long-standing relationship between the Mbata family and the Opobo people, tracing it back to his father, the late Elder Samuel Mbata, a revered gentleman and evangelist.

He said that the gathering, which included the Alapu, respected elders, leaders, Senibos, Amaopusenibos, and youth representatives from Opobo kingdom, underscored the collective commitment to unity within the state.

“Your father was a prayerful man and a philanthropist. I believe it is his prayers that have enabled you to reach these heights,” Brown stated, praising Senator Mbata’s steadfastness during political challenges, affirming that his election as President General was divinely ordained.

The delegation presented gifts, including a beautifully crafted walking stick, which Senator Mbata wholeheartedly appreciated.

In his response, Senator Mbata emphasized his commitment to supporting Governor Fubara and respecting the office of the governor.

He dismissed the criticisms directed at him, referring to them as “cacophony of noises” from those lacking understanding.

“I see my responsibility as building bridges. We must connect our people to a much larger platform for development,” he asserted, reaffirming his Igbo identity and the importance of unity among ethnic groups.

“Some People say they are from Benin. That their ancestry is Benin. And I say ‘that’s fine. Let’s go there’. We say that we have a relationship with the Igbos.

I’m not going to deny my Igbo identity. Any how you like, talk from now till tomorrow, I’m not going to deny my ancestry.

“We are related. Why are you shouting me down? I bet you, these things will just naturally die down.

“I didn’t answer anybody because I see my responsibility as building bridges. People will, by and large, understand what we are doing

“We must operate at the highest stage of this Nigerian project. We have to be able to access the powers that be. We must enjoy support from another perspective.

Politics is played from Abuja and not here. It’s when they finish from Abuja that they come here. I won’t say everything today. A word, they say, is enough for the wise”, Mbata declared.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Livingstone Wechie, lauded the visit as historic, celebrating Senator Mbata’s leadership role for over one hundred million Ndigbo worldwide.

“This visit today is historic and prophetic. Ikwerre people will receive this with gladness.

Today we have the tallest Ikwerre son both in height and stature to be given this task to lead more than one hundred million Ndigbo all over the world.

“This is the stone that the builders rejected, now the chief cornerstone,” Wechie remarked, pledging continued support for Governor Fubara.

Earlier while introducing the delegation to the visit, Amaopusenibo Lawrence S. Oko-Jaja, SAN, said they have come as a family and comrade to pay courtesy visit to Senator John Azuta Mbata, emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration among communities.

Oko-Jaja highlighted Senator Mbata’s integrity and commitment to advancing the interests of his Ikwerre people both locally and internationally. The delegation expressed their eagerness to work together to promote peace, development, and cultural heritage, reinforcing their belief that under Senator Mbata’s guidance, Ohaneze Ndigbo will continue to thrive and serve as a strong voice for his people The visit marked a significant step in fostering unity and collaboration among the various factions within the region, as leaders look to navigate the political landscape together.