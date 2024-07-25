News

Public Announcement

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 17 mins ago
0 Less than a minute

IGNATIUS AJURU UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION,

RUMUOLUMENI, PMB 5047,

PORT HARCOURT, RIVERS STATE

Following the recent Global IT Outage which has also impacted our Recruitment portal, the Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt wishes to inform the public that the portal will be re-opened for additional 5 days as soon as the services are restored.

Meanwhile, prospective applicants are advised to continue to refresh the recruitment page to know when the services are restored.

This is to give a fair opportunity to interested applicants who might have been affected by the outage.

Signed:

Dr. C.A Ajie

Ag. Registrar

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 17 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Police Have No Business  Barricading Our Councils – Yobana

7 hours ago

Seinye Lulu-Briggs Bags African Business Leadership Award, Inducted Into Africa Leadership Council At House Of Lords

7 hours ago

Eze Obiri Commends Rivers Commissioner Of Police On Courtesy Visit To Oginigba

7 hours ago

Ven. Okpara Flags Udebu-Edeoha Police Post

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button