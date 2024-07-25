Public Announcement

IGNATIUS AJURU UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION,

RUMUOLUMENI, PMB 5047,

PORT HARCOURT, RIVERS STATE

Following the recent Global IT Outage which has also impacted our Recruitment portal, the Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt wishes to inform the public that the portal will be re-opened for additional 5 days as soon as the services are restored.

Meanwhile, prospective applicants are advised to continue to refresh the recruitment page to know when the services are restored.

This is to give a fair opportunity to interested applicants who might have been affected by the outage.

Signed:

Dr. C.A Ajie

Ag. Registrar