Party Politics Takes Off March

National Network can authoritatively enjoin those warming up for party politics across the country to fasten their seat belts as the tenures of the serving Chairmen and Exco members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the state, local government, and ward levels will come to an end in March 2024.

Sources within the PDP have revealed that the four-year tenure of all PDP Ward Chairmen and Excos in Rivers State will expire on the 14th of March, 2024.

Similarly, the 18th of March, 2024 will mark the conclusion of the tenure of all PDP LGA Chairmen and Excos across the 23 LGAs in the State.

For State Chairmen and members of the State Excos, their tenure is also expected to conclude on the 21st of March, 2024.

It is worth noting that the Ward, LGA, and State congresses of the PDP in Rivers State took place on the same dates in 2020.

As a result, another congress is set to be conducted to elect new officers at the various levels.

Those interested in the upcoming elections are strongly urged to utilize this opportunity to prepare and position themselves for electoral victory.