Former PDP National Organising Secretary, Others Defect to APC

A former National Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Mustapha, has resigned from the party to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mustapha, who previously served as the Head of the Civil Service in Kaduna, submitted his resignation letter to the Gubuchi ward chairman in Makarfi Local Government Area on July 15, 2024.

Citing personal reasons for his departure, Mustapha expressed gratitude to the PDP for the opportunities he had to serve in various capacities during his tenure with the party.

Also resigning from the PDP were Rabi’u Bako, a five-time Commissioner in Kaduna State, and Suleiman Sambo, a former Permanent Secretary.

In his resignation letter dated July 19, 2024, Bako criticized the PDP leadership in the state for its lack of focus and integrity. Meanwhile, Sambo cited personal reasons for his resignation in his letter dated July 15, 2024.