Planned Protest:  Arewa Community Calls For Stay Of Action,  Appeals To President Tinubu  On Engagement

…Extols Gov Fubara’s Qualities

The Arewa Community in Rivers State and the South/South geo-political zone, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chapter says the planned protest nationwide is not the solution to the harsh economic situation in the country.

A statement signed by the executive secretary of the group, Alh. Abubakar Sadiq Walu said the Arewa Community’s position against the planned protest is premised on past experiences where similar protests were hijacked by hoodlums and political detractors to cause mayhem and greater hardship for Nigerians.

According to Hon. Alh. A. S. Walu, there are better ways of addressing burning issues of this magnitude without necessarily overheating the polity.

The Arewa Community Chief Scribe said there is no denying the fact that majority of Nigerians are suffering and can no longer cope with the challenges of feeding their families, clothing, paying their house rents, school fees for their children and electric bills among others due to hyper-inflation, etc.

He however, appealed to President Bola Tinubu and his political aides to put a forum in place where all the stakeholders, the civil society and other relevant organs can discuss the issues with a view to finding a way forward for the country.

Hon. Alh. Abubakar Sadiq Walu agreed that protest is a virile feature of a democratic government but quickly pointed out that protests do not necessarily mean taking to the streets and creating an avenue for persons with ulterior motives to carry out their sinister plots.

“We, of the Arewa Community in Rivers State and the South/South geo-political zone do feel for all Nigerians including ourselves and families for what we are all going through, but we also pray that our President and other leaders should give a listening ear to the cries and complaints of the people and come up with programmes and policies that will turn-around the economic fortunes of the country and improve the living standard and quality of life of Nigerians,” Hon. Alh. A. S. Walu noted in the statement.

Top in the agenda for a better Nigeria, the stated also stressed, is the creation of job opportunities and empowerment of the teeming Nigerian youths who are currently jobless and have become willing tools in the hands of mischief makers.

Those behind the planned protests should also have s rethink, and give the president the benefit of doubt to implement his lofly programmes armed at bettering the lots of the people.

On the Fubara administration in Rivers State, Alh. A. S. Walu said Sir Siminalayi Fubara means well for Rivers State and should be maximally supported to take the state to their desire height.

Applauding Gov Fubara for his enviable achievements in only one year in office, the Arewa community Chief Scribe declared that if encouraged, Sir Siminalayi will end up as the best governor ever had in Rivers State.

He cited his love and motivation for the civil servants in the state who are the main engine of every government, rural infrastructure and even distribution of appointments especially the laudable engagement of young people and women as some of the features that stand Gov Fubara out among his predecessors. “We therefore call for an end to the political crisis in the state for the interest of the people and generations to come. Crisis can only aggravate problems but with tolerance and forgiveness on both the offender and the offended, there will peace and the people will be happier and better for it to the glory of mighty Allah,” Alh. Abubakar S. Walu stated.