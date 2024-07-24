PDP Govs, Others Pledge Support For Fubara, Resolve Political Crisis

…Lament State Of Economy, Seek Credible Elections

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors, Board of Trustees, National Working Committee and other organs of the party have vowed total support for the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his government, saying that they would do everything possible to ensure the resolution of the political crisis in the State.

They have also advised those fanning the embers of conflict and crisis with the aim of distracting the Governor and destabilizing the government to desist, and allow him deliver good governance to Rivers people unimpeded.

These, among others, were part of a communique issued at the end of the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting in Government House, Enugu on Wednesday.

The other issues that topped deliberations at the consequential meeting included the upcoming party congresses, Edo and Ondo governorship elections, implications of Supreme Court judgement on local government autonomy, protracted national minimum wage negotiations, State of the economy, among others.

On the Rivers political crisis, the communique, read by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, stated: “The Forum notes the crises in the Rivers State Chapter of the party and commits to ensuring peace.

“The Forum has resolved to stand by His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State; while at the same time employ wider consultations with stakeholders for a peaceful resolution and thus find a lasting solution to the crises.”

The Governors described as lackluster the approach adopted by All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government in addressing the growing inflation, worsening corruption and falling standard of living in the face of excruciating economic hardship in the country.

He, therefore, tasked the Federal Government to be more pragmatic with tenable policies, actions and programmes that can rescue the economy from the woods, and set it on the path that can provide relief to Nigerians.

Governor Bala said: “The Forum notes with dismay and grave concern the mismanagement of the economy by the APC-led Federal Government.

“The Forum regrets that the 16 years of tremendous development under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led Federal Government during which the country witnessed single digit inflation, the establishment of the existing anti-corruption institutions, higher standard of living for every Nigerian have been eroding during the last span of the lackluster APC- led Federal Government.

“The Forum identified with Nigeria populace in this troubling times and promises to bring back those good old days of low inflation rate, affordable food, fuel and transportation, steady Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) influx resulting in high naira value and great equality of human life as recorded.

“In that regard, the meeting commended the governors of PDP controlled states for their innovative approaches to governance in many fields, especially infrastructure, education, healthcare, women and youths empowerment initiatives and the timely delivering of developmental projects across the country.

While addressing concerns of Nigerians on the protracted national minimum wage negotiations, he said, “The minimum wage negotiations are becoming unduly protracted. In the face of the attendant unprecedented hardship and impoverishment of majority of our people, the Forum resolves: That labour’s demand for a substantial salary raise is eminently justified, and therefore, commands the total support of the Forum.

“While the Forum fully supports labour’s demand, agreement must take into consideration the ability to pay by the local government, sub-national and Federal Government.

“While negotiations are ongoing, we appeal for restraint in both utterances and actions that could lead to the complete breakdown of law and order and ultimately, the collapse of the economy.

On the upcoming congresses, Governor Mohammed said: “In the spirit of the founding fathers of our great party who adopted internal democracy as the fundamental principle on which our party was built, the congresses leading to the election of party leaders, at the various tiers, must be all-inclusive, transparent, fair and in strict compliance with the Constitution of the party.

“To ensure the successful conduct of the congresses across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)”.

Governor Bala also stated that the PDPNGF believes in the efficacy of the local government system, which ensures that governance is brought closer to the people as provided in the Constitution.

It is the reason, he said, the forum will continue to support the autonomy of the local governments as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On the off season elections in Edo and Ondo, the forum, “Admonishes all the parties to the elections to ensure that campaigns are issues-based, violence-free and in strict compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“Urges the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing field that guarantees transparent, fair and unimpeachable elections as any act of bias will be totally resisted.

“Urges Mr. President to show leadership as a true democrat by refraining from making any statement suggestive of political interference in the entire process.

On the Supreme Court judgement, he said, “The Forum believes in the efficacy of the local government system which ensures that governance is brought closer to the people as provided for in the Constitution.”

He added, we “Will continue to support the autonomy of the Local Governments as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Forum holds the Supreme Court in the highest esteem, and is committed to obedience to court orders. However, the Forum urges that implementation of the court decision must be done in a manner that does not create a trust deficit between the federal governments and sub-national governments while also ensuring that the system does not suffer.”

Those who attended the meeting included: Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) as chairman;

Governor Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers) as vice chairman; Governor Peter Mbah as host; Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa) as member. Others are: Governor Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom); Governor Douye Diri (Bayelsa); Governor Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta); Governor Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau); Governor Agbu Kefas (Taraba); and Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).