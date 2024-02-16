Joe Biden’s Presidential Achievement Award On Kpuinen, Excites Ogoni Media Workers

Ogoni Media Workers, Under The Aegis Of National Association Of Ogoni Media Workers Worldwide Are Excited Over The Conferment Of The Prestigious, Presidential Achievement Award On An Illustrous Son Of Ogoni, A Positively Impactful Global Figure, H.E, Elder Dinebari Kpuinen By The President Of The United States Of America, Joe Biden.

The National President Of National Association Of Ogoni Media Workers Worldwide, ( NAOMEW), Comrade Martins Giadom In A Statement He Personally Signed, Said “By This Singular Recognition, You Have Stamped Your Feat And The Entire Ogoniland In The International Mainstream Of Distinction And Honor”.

The Statement Dated February 14, 2024 Reads:

The Executive And Entire Members Of The National Association Of Ogoni Media Workers (NAOMEW) Worldwide Heartily Congratulate An Illustrous Son Of Ogoni, A Positively Impactful Global Figure, H.E, Elder DINEBARI KPUINEN, Over The Conferment Of The Prestigious, Presidential Achievement Award On Him By The President Of The United States Of America, Joe Biden.

Sir, This Rare Feat Is No Doubt A Recognition Of Your Untiring Commitment Towards The Promotion Of The Ogoni Struggle Of Environmental Justice, Social Emancipation And A Fair Representation Of Ogoni In The Political Equation And Stakes In Global Polity.

As President, Movement For The Survival Of Ogoni People, (MOSOP) USA, You Have Relentlessly Advanced The Course Of Environmental, Political, Economic And Social Justice In Ogoni, Nay Africa And The World At Large.

By This Singular Recognition, You Have Stamped Your Feat And The Entire Ogoniland In The International Mainstream Of Distinction And Honor.

We Are Proud Of You And Join Your Family And Teeming Well Wishers To Celebrate This Uncommon Achievement.

We Wish You More Grace To Serve God And Humanity.

Signed:

Comrade Martins Giadom

President,

National Association Of Ogoni Media Workers, Worldwide